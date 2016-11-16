The inspecting personnel were chosen randomly by a computer

: Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department on Tuesday announced that it would initiate prosecution against four establishments for not maintaining proper fire safety measures and thereby violating the conditions of the ‘No Objection Certificate’ issued.

Two of the four premises inspected as part of the surprise inspections by the fire service personnel belonged to Apollo Hospitals at Hyderguda and Jubilee Hills as also the Leo Meridian Resort on the city outskirts at Shameerpet and Vaishnoi Towers in Saroornagar.

TDRFSD Director General Rajiv Ratan informed that as part of the monthly inspections carried out by the department where the establishments and the inspecting personnel are chosen randomly by the computer, 18 buildings were checked for fire safety norms of which 14 buildings were found to be in compliance and four were found to be violating the established fire fighting norms.

The building housing the Apollo Hospitals at Hyderguda has an illegally constructed fifth floor and the cellar was also being used for offices instead of utilising exclusively for parking purposes besides the fire pumps too were found to be not in a working condition. With regard to the Apollo Life Science Centre at Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, the management has built a shed on the terrace floor for using it as an auditorium with a seating capacity without the obtaining occupancy certificate.

Leo Meridian Resort too is being prosecuted because it does not have fixed fire fighting equipment and there was a deficit of open spaces on all three sides. The Vaishnoi Towers management has been charged with putting obstructions in the form of temporary structures and toilets on the ground obstructing the free flow of any fire truck and also there was a deficiency of nine hose reels.

The DG said legal action would be initiated against the owners/occupiers of the buildings concerned as per the provisions of the Fire Services Act.

This year, the department has taken up such surprise inspections in about 237 premises all over the State of which prosecution was being taken against 39 establishments.