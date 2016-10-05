The energy-efficient LED lights are likely to come up in all the municipalities of the State by Sankranti festival.

At a meeting held on Tuesday between Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and officials of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL), the Minister said that the government organisations and State corporations should immediately switch to LED lights and in this regard he as asked the concerned authorities to prepare agreements. He also instructed the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Dana Kishore to take initiate steps to install LED lights in all the municipalities.

The Minister also asked the GHMC Commissioner to replace the 4.5 lakhs existing conventional lights with LED ones in the Greater Hyderabad region.