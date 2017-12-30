Law and order in place in Bhupalpally district: SP

more-in

The district witnessed the lowest crime rate in years, and the credit goes to the police personnel working relentlessly under challenging circumstances in remote corners and jungles, said Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran.

He said five Maoist party naxals surrendered this year. A total of 33,579 cases under Motor Vehicle Act were registered and ₹79,98,150 collected as fine. A total of 355 gambling cases were booked and an amount of ₹1,53,428 was recovered.

Under drunken driving, as many as 567 cases were registered and fine imposed were to the tune of of ₹6,81,450. A total of 279 excises were booked and 12,800 litres of illicitly distilled liquor, 35,130 Kg jaggery, 6,089 kgs of alum and six vehicles were seized.

Mr. Bhaskaran said property worth ₹50,78,766 was lost in various cases and out of it property worth ₹29,17,666 was recovered. Of the 19 bikes stolen, 18 were recovered and of the 28 cattle stolen, all of them were recovered. As many as eight persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for being involved in serious crime.

This year three weapons – one 30.06 sporting rifle, one 8 mm rifle and one SBBL rifle, 392 explosives, one electronic detonator, 130 slurry sticks, two landmines, four grenades and one steel iron box with two 20 kg explosives were recovered in the district.

The SP said from the law and order point, the district was peaceful. He appealed to citizens to supplement the efforts of the police for peace in the society. “I also appeal to the underground cadre of all extremist parties to give up and join the mainstream.