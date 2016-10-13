Chembuku Moodindi is a stark, moving short film that speaks of giving people their dignity back, by helping to remove open defecation, mostly in the rural areas.— Photo: By Arrangement

Hyderabad short film on open defecation bags second prize at NFDC festival

: A short film by a city-based filmmaker K.V.K. Kumar has delivered a social message against ‘Open defecation’, which none would have believed could be so powerful.

The short film proves the point so effectively that it bagged the second prize in the Swacch Bharat Short Film Festival conducted by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Titled Chembuku Moodindi that translates as ‘The death knell for vessel’, the raw footage includes about 30 minutes of content shot using a Canon 5D in just a day in adjoining Ranga Reddy district and edited to 2 minutes and 21 seconds in one night’s post-production exercise.

Technically an excellent work, it is gripping and interesting to watch. While the entire footage is of moving images, it appears to the discerning viewer that it actually comprises stills with the messages. The first image is that of a bronze vessel with the words ‘Subba Rao’ and a copper vessel which ostensibly is used by one Thomas. There are shots that clearly show the purpose — that of putting an end to ‘open defecation’ especially in the rural areas and the words in the script seem to say just that. “It is time people in civil society give up open defecation and help themselves with access to toilets as the Centre and State governments are taking considerable initiative in constructing them,” the director said.

Karuna Kumar, as he is called, worked on the script, production and direction too. He received second prize from Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathode. The total number of entries received for the festival under different categories were 4,346.

Within a week of getting the award, it drew attention from Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, M. Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, both of whom saw the film and appreciated it.

Screenings

Meanwhile, it was also said that on Mr. Naidu’s directions, the NFDC had agreed to screen the short film on the Doordarshan Kendra’s network and also across all cinema theatres in the States by dubbing the content in regional languages.