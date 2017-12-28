Large number of minors held by SHE teams

more-in

Roughly 20% of those caught in the act of eve teasing and similar offences are minors. According to data furnished during annual round-up of the Hyderabad City Police, of the 644 persons caught red-handed, 122 were minors.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, City Commissioner of police V.V. Srinivas Rao said that these minors were counselled and later let off. The counselling by professionals acts as a deterrent after which they change their ways. He also said that there have been hardly any reported cases of these minors repeating the offence.

The SHE Teams have registered four Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 30 Nirbhaya Act cases. The PD Act was invoked in one case.