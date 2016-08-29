A resident of Alwal moved High Court seeking protection of 2,460 sq. yards meant for public park

Residents of Alwal have moved court against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation alleging laxity in protecting land from private encroachers in a housing colony.

Petitioner P.M. Sai Prasad, a resident of Alwal, moved High Court last week seeking protection of around 2,460 square yards earmarked for public park in Reddy Enclave, a residential colony.

The petitioner stated that the GHMC failed to protect the park despite earlier court orders in the matter.

He alleged in his petition that some influential private people were trying to grab the land despite being opposed by locals and the State Government was a mere spectator.