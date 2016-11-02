The Irrigation Department has asked the Revenue Department authorities to speed up the exercise for land acquisition for Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram project and their pump houses since rainy season is over.

Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to give priority to land acquisition for the project components since it is the most important process in the project implementation.

Chief Engineer of Kaleshwaram N. Venkateshwarlu stated on Tuesday that the land acquisition process is being intensified by organising gram sabhas and convincing people likely to be affected with the project works. A meeting to review the progress of works related to the three barrages and Yellampally and Mid Manair projects would be held on Wednesday by the Minister in which land acquisition issue would be discussed in detail. The Chief Engineer said efforts are on to execute the civil, mechanical and electrical works pertaining to the pump houses simultaneously. The process for acquisition of land required for packages 6, 7, 8 and 9 was also intensified to give a further push to the works. Package 6 and 8 related to lifting water from Yellampally to Mid Manair were scheduled to be completed by July-end next year and works on packages 10, 11 and 12 by Sept. -end next year.