In Telangana, land acquisition met with strong opposition from farmers while in Rajasthan, it was a smooth affair as over 40,000 acres of land was acquired from farmers

Quite contrary to the heat and dust raised by the exercise taken up for acquisition of land for public purposes in Telangana over the last six months, a similar activity carried out in Rajasthan around the same time was a smooth affair, as over 40,000 acres of land was acquired from farmers, even as there was some resistance initially.

Moreover, the land was acquired under the provisions of the much-talked-about Land Acquisition Act, 2013, albeit with a novel approach in its implementation. The striking feature of the Rajasthan’s exercise has been payment of 75 per cent of the estimated compensation amount to farmers parting with their land for public purposes in advance -- before undertaking the formal procedures.

A recent visit to Jhalawar district in Rajasthan to study the impact of new watershed programme under its Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan (MJSA) brought to the fore how an out-of-the-box thinking coupled with coordination between different agencies and village-level opinion groups could make convincing people easy. The remaining 25 per cent of the compensation was paid immediately after the completion of legal formalities.

At the end of the day, it’s the satisfaction among farmers such as Bara Singh of Sarod village that matters most in acquisition of land from farmers for public purposes. “Our family got compensation of Rs. 8.6 lakh for foregoing 8.22 ‘bighas’ land (2.5 bighas is equal to an acre) taken for construction of a minor irrigation tank at little over Rs.1 lakh per bigha,” the farmer said who still has about 6 bighas land beyond the submergence area at the tank.

In Telangana, the exercise for land acquisition for public purposes, particularly for Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) and Pharma City projects, has met with strong opposition from a certain sections of farmers with all the Opposition parties rallying behind them. One major contention here has been non-implementation of the Land Acquisition Act for the purpose.

“Unlike in Telangana, we did not have the problem of rehabilitation while acquiring land for construction of about 600 minor irrigation tanks under the first phase of MJSA since there has been no submergence of habitations and no displacement of people. Besides, we have conducted the processes under Sections 3, 4, 7 and 11 of the Land Acquisition Act simultaneously,” says Sriram Vedire, Chairperson of Rajasthan River and Water Resources Planning Authority that implements MJSA.

Mr. Sriram stated that they were also planning to give exclusive fishing rights to farmers who give up their land for minor irrigation tanks under MJSA as added incentive or attraction for parting with their land for public purposes.