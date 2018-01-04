Lakhs to attend State, national prayer meet

more-in

Five lakh believers are expected to attend the State and National prayer meeting to be held in Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on January 5.

Anne Graham Lotz, State guest of Telangana and daughter of U.S-based evangelist Billy Graham (William Franklin Graham Jr.) will lead the prayer to bring well being to Telangana and India.

The meeting which will commence at 2.30 p.m. on Friday is organised by Christian Council of Telangana which is a congregation of Churches of different denominations.

Bishops of all major denominations including Roman Catholic, Church of South India and Methodist Churches are expected to attend the meeting.

In prayers Graham will uphold Swachh Bharat Mission of Indian Union and Bangaru Telangana mission of Telangana Government.

In a media conference organised by the Christian Council, Chairman of the outfit, Bishop M.A. Daniel said, “The Christian community, though a minority works towards the welfare of India. In our prayers we have been upholding the country and our State Telangana. General Secretary of Christian Council Rev. Y. Mohan Babu said that the prayer which will start at 2.30 p.m. will go till 9.30 p.m. K.T. Ramarao, Minister for Information and Technology and Urban Development will attend the meeting.