Lake Police Station personnel rescued a 29-year-old woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar here on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, Jameela, a resident of New Boiguda, happily married with two children, had an altercation with her mother over a petty issue in the afternoon and went into depression. On an impulse, she decided to take her life and reached upper tank bund area near Lepakshi and tried to jump into the lake.

However the policemen patrolling the area noticed the woman moving in a suspicious manner, prevented her from taking the extreme step and later counselled her and handed her over to her brother.

Patrolling beat constable A Raju, Head Constable Srinivas and police constable Manindar Naik were part of the team that rescued the woman under the supervision of Inspector Sridevi of Lake Police Station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone.