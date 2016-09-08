Kurimidda village in Yacharam mandal of Ranga Reddy district has been declared ‘Avoidable Blindness-free village’, joining 150 other villages across the country which boast of that distinction. The declaration was made by Operation Eyesight Universal, an NGO working in the field of eye-care, which works to curb ‘avoidable blindness’ with St. Gregorios Balagram Eye Hospital at Yacharam. Before it earned the award, the 2000 inhabitants of the village were checked and vision problems addressed through vision aids and surgery.

