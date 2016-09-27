Minister for Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao on Monday issued a stern warning to Municipal Commissioners and other key staff in the civic bodies that they would face serious action including removal from duties under the provisions of Municipal Act in case they continued to be negligent in discharge of their duties.

He expressed disappointment over the performance of several Municipal Commissioners in the State in the wake of the situation arising out of ongoing rains. He remarked that there had been no change in the functioning of some Commissioners in spite of repeatedly being told to overcome negligence and lethargy. The Minister issued the warning during a video conference with the Municipal Commissioners held from Secretariat on Monday. “It’s the last opportunity for those who are neglecting their duties to make a course correction. Or else action will be taken against them after a week,” Mr. Rama Rao told the Commissioners in unequivocal terms. Directing the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) to prepare a list of Commissioners who were disobeying the government orders and were neglecting their duties, the Minister said action would be initiated against those who would fail to mend their ways in a week’s time. He made it clear that all Municipal Commissioners must be up and on the streets (in the field) in the morning itself as per the Municipal Act. Mr. Rama Rao directed the officials to arrange video-conferencing facility in all municipalities within a week so that such meetings were held regularly.

Illegal structures

He directed the Commissioners to step up sanitation work in the municipal towns and cities and take up demolition of illegal structures including that have come up on nalas (drains) and foreshore areas of tanks/ponds. Further, he told them to digitise the information regarding nalas and tanks by collecting it from revenue and other records. Asking the commissioners to identify and take up demolition of dilapidated structures on war-footing, he warned them that they would be held responsible if any loss of life was caused due to such buildings. He told the officials not to target the poor but focus on commercial structures initially. The minister instructed them to take steps to prevent any outbreak of diseases and take up repairs on the damaged roads and identify the reasons that led to flooding of residential areas. Special Chief Secretary M.G. Gopal, CDMA M. Dana Kishore attended.