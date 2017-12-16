KTR launches ‘Mana Nagaram’

more-in

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K.T. Rama Rao has called for people’s participation in the city’s development.

Best results are possible with people’s participation, and not fund allocation, Mr. Rama Rao said, while launching the ‘Mana Nagaram’ (Our City) programme at Qutbullahpur on Saturday.

Addressing NGOs, Basti and Area Committee members, Swachh Community Resource Persons, Colony Welfare Associations and others, the Minister urged them to work in coordination to improve the city.

The government intended to improve civic services through decentralisation of power, and towards this end, it is ready to add more circles to the existing 30, he said.

Only recently, 13,800 ward and area committee members have been appointed in GHMC, which shows the state’s commitment towards decentralisation of power.

Mr. Rama Rao assured that the Urban Bhagiratha project to give piped drinking water to every house will become reality soon. From January, the programme of mandatory percolation tanks for every house will be launched. Also to be taken up on mission mode is the policy of source segregation of solid waste.

The minister received opinions from locals, heard their problems, and referred them on the spot to officials for solutions, a statement informed.

The meeting was attended by Transport minister P.Mahender Reddy, MP Ch.Malla Reddy, MLA K.P.Vivekanand, and MLC Shambipur Raju, along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, MD, HMWSSB M. Dana Kishore, Medchal district collector M.V. Reddy and others.