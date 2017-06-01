Kharif Action Plan prepared for Nizamabad

Agriculture authorities have prepared an action plan for 2017 kharif with expectations of sowing of various crops in over 4.72 lakh acres, 12,000 acres more than the last kharif season and 38,000 acres more than normal sown area.

Paddy is expected to be transplanted in 2.31 lakh acres (2.17 lakh last year - 2.08 lakh normal) followed by maize in 35,693 acres (44,110 last year and a normal of 45,458 acres), green gram in 1,167 acres (1,720 acres last year against a normal of 1,843 acres), black gram in 3,096 acres (2,695 acres last year - 2,050 ac normal), redgram 7,335 acres (4,150 acres last year - 2,133 ac normal), soyabean - 1,54,515 acres (1,43,800 acres last year - 1,23,535 ac normal), cotton - 4,125 acres (2,485 acres last year - 9,003 normal), turmeric - in 19,487 acres (35,528 acres last year - 30,438 normal) and others in 14,957 acres (8,824 last year - 11,280 normal) in the district.

According to District Agriculture Officer (in-charge) Wajid Hussain the Government through different agencies allocated 60,000 quintals of soyabean seed and of which 23,000 was already positioned. Similarly, 14,000 quintals of paddy, 2,000 quintals of maize, 180 quintals of redgram, 145 quintals of green gram, black gram (160 quintals), dhaincha (2,500), sunhemp (1,000) and pillipesara (20 quintals) were allocated.

Of which, 8,526 quintals of seed paddy was positioned. He said that over 80,000 quintals of seed of different crops were allocated to the district and they would be available in accordance to the requirement. Sowing activity has not yet begun anywhere in the district till date as there is no ample rainfall.

During the last kharif in the erstwhile undivided district 84,202 quintals of urea was distributed. For the current kharif in the divided district 64,835 quintals of urea was allocated while DAP - 11,233 quintals (8,156 in the last kharif), MOP - 7,882 quintals(1,584) and complex fertiliser - 29,456 (45,858 in the undivided district).