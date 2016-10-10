: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday issued orders upgrading the police establishment at Khammam from the one headed by the Superintendent of Police, to Commissioner. Thus, Khammam will become the ninth police commissioneate in Telangana.

Apart from the existing Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Warangal police commissionerates, the State government two days ago issued ordinances for commissionerates at Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam and Siddipet.

An official release said Mr. Rao took the decision on a representation by Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar.