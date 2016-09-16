Change in the tradition was to ensure time was efficiently utilised to facilitate immersion of other idols, say police officials

In a departure from tradition, the 58-feet Khairatabad Ganesh idol not only left from its pandal early on Thursday morning, but was also immersed in Hussainsagar lake by 2 p.m. The immersion was a marked change compared to last year, when the whole process took more than a day to complete.

As the procession began, thousands of devotees gathered in front, dancing, singing and chanting ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’. The numbers swelled with time, with a sea of people crowding the entire route that the idol was taken. In spite of the increasing rain, more and more people kept joining the procession, which was supposed to be the finale of the entire festival.

The procession began at Khairatabad and proceeded towards the BSNL Towers, Secretariat from where it slowly headed towards Crane number 4, where the immersion took place. Though it was not raining heavily in the morning, by noon it turned into a downpour. However, even that did not deter devotees, who thronged the roads to be a part of the immersion.

After the idol reached the crane in the afternoon, the puja was held around 1 p.m., said a senior official. After that, the 58-feet idol was immersed in the Hussainsagar lake.

Improved timing

Senior police officials said the change was to ensure that time was efficiently utilised to facilitate the entire immersion idols that would continue till Friday morning.

According to the central zone police, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol left its pandal at about 8.15 a.m., and was immersed in the lake within six hours.

This was in contrast with last year, when the process took more than 24 hours, with the immersion finally taking place the next day in the afternoon. A police official said that it would have finished a bit earlier, had it not rained heavily.

“To facilitate the immersion of Khairatabad idol, we deployed 500 personnel specifically for that. Thousands had gathered just for that, which is why we decided to do it early this year. We wanted to make use of the time in the morning, when the number of incoming idols was less,” explained the senior official. He added that with that done, a major part of their work was taken care of. By Thursday 9 p.m., 1,210 Ganesh idols were immersed in the city.