The 58-foot idol will be one of the first to be immersed to prevent traffic hurdles the following day

To prevent traffic hurdles for office-goers the following morning, GHMC has called for hastening immersion processions. As a result, immersion of popular idols including the 58-foot Khairatabad Ganesh will conclude by Thursday afternoon.

Khairatabad Ganesh will be one of the first idols to be immersed in the Hussainsagar lake on Thursday. Until last year, the procession would start in the evening of the 11th day Ganesh festival but this year it is all set to begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“The preparations for procession will begin at midnight. To shift the idol by crane to the vehicle will take a couple of hours. After a ritual, we will start the journey. We expect the immersion to take place around noon,” said G. Hanumanth Rao, Chairman, Ganesh Nimmajjan Samithi. “This time we are starting early because the traffic police have assured us that the roads will be cleared for the procession.”

The Police and GHMC have requested organisers of various Ganesh Pandals to start immersion processions early.

“We have appealed to the committee members of Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh to set an example so others will follow suit,” said GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan. “Every year, processions start late and only reach Hussainsagar in the evening. Though cranes and workers are ready, immersion of idols only begins in the evening which is leading to traffic congestion. The immersion is delayed till the next day too. To avoid this, we have requested the organisers to perform puja early and start soon.’

He also said with prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall in the city over the next 24 hours, steps are being taken by the civic body to make the immersion process a smooth affair.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy added that they are repairing roads damaged due to rainfall. He also said mobile toilets would be set up along Tank Bund for convenience of visitors and those taking out processions. The HMDA has employed more than 200 workers to remove the debris of idols immersed on Thursday.