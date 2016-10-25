Better delivery of services to people post reorganisation of administrative depts., debated at review meet

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to draw district-wise plans as a precursor for developmental programmes based on the local resources and needs.

The plans should be prepared for the next eight to 10 years, with the slogan ‘Know your districts - Plan your districts’, he said at a review meeting on Monday, organised to discuss better delivery of services to people post the reorganisation of administrative departments.

A collectors’ meet will soon be organised to take the idea forward. After district reorganisation, each collector has only two to four lakh households under his or her purview, which should facilitate better implementation of development and welfare programmes, the Chief Minister said.

Collectors should act as coordinators for the desired change in delivery of services without corruption, irregularities and delay, he said.

Land mutations should be done on time, and certificates should be issued without delay, without the need for people to bribe officials. Farmers should get distribution transformers on time, illicit liquor should be stopped, and people’s health should be taken care of, he said.

Seed and fertilizer should be distributed without delay, and agriculture officials should be available for suggestions and advice, he said, and urged the officials to ensure that services of the new recruits in the Agriculture Department are used exhaustively on the field level.

Referring to the cooperative agriculture format reportedly being followed by his adopted villages Erravelli and Narsannapet, he said they will be model for the entire State in the coming days.

Green cover should be improved in all villages, he said, and asked officials to implement ‘Haritha Haaram’ programme continuously.

For all this, the officials should first know the district’s constitution and identify the needs, based on which the government will allocate funds.

The Chief Minister also asked them to implement programmes taking family as a unit.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, senior officials B.P. Acharya, Narsing Rao, Shantha Kumari, Janardhan Reddy, Smitha Sabharwal, Priyanka Varghese and others attended the meeting.