Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has complimented the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for successfully conducting the Group-II examinations on November 11 and 13.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday that Commission Chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, other members and officials of the body had coordinated well with district Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Joint Collectors in making the arrangements.

He stated that about 64 per cent of the 7.89 lakh candidates who had applied for 1,032 Group-II posts appeared for the examinations in 1,916 centres set up across 31 districts. No inconvenience was caused to the candidates although a huge number of them had appeared for the written test conducted on two days.

The Chief Minister also complimented the 350 special teams that helped hassle-free conduct of the entrance examination.