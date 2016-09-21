The two-day training session of the Telangana Congress for the elected local body representatives of the party ended with a message to them to create awareness at the grass root level on the misrule and ‘corrupt’ practices of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government.

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was good at planning corruption, but not welfare schemes for the poor.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day training programme at KJR Gardens in Secunderabad on Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh said that the TRS Government planned no schemes for the development at village, mandal or district-levels. Instead, he said that the Chief Minister came up with schemes like Water Grid so as to indulge in corruption of thousands of crores.

He alleged that the project costs were escalated to receive huge kickbacks. He questioned Mr. Rao on the status of Intensive Household Survey which the State Government conducted immediately after coming to power.

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said that the Chief Ministerhad diluted the panchayat raj system built strongly by the Congress during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s period.

He said only Congress can help sarpanches and other local body representatives to utilise their constitutional rights, and that it is time they work to expose the ‘fascist’ rule of the present government.

He reminded that the reservation provided by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government had helped in inclusive growth of people and brought the backward sections to power.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy warned the officials who were toeing the line of TRS leaders and the undemocratic practices of the Government and said they would not be spared once Congress comes to power.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government is diverting the funds meant for villages for its populist schemes by threatening sarpanches.