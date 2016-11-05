Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu greeted Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on the occasion of his 70th birthday at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wished the Governor to long life with good health and happiness.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly S. Madhusudana Chary, Legislative Council Chairman K. Swamy Goud, several Ministers, members of Parliament, legislators, chairpersons of various corporations also went to Raj Bhavan to greet the Governor on his birthday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted the Governor on the occasion of his birthday.

The Governor said it was probably the happiest birthday celebration from him so far as elected representatives and others led by the Chief Minister were there to greet him. “Presence of so many well wishers is like the entire State is here and as if I am addressing the State,” the Governor said in response to the greetings.