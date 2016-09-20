Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday called on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday to brief the latter about his visit to Delhi for participating in the Apex Council meeting on the issue of water disputes with AP. Official sources stated that the meeting between the two lasted for about 90 minutes and the discussions were revolved mainly around the stand to be taken by the TS Government at the meeting. Accompanied by a delegation of officials and the Irrigation Minister, Mr. Rao is expected to leave for Delhi on Tuesday night. The Chief Minister was understood to have shared the views of the State Government on the projects being opposed by a group of farmers of AP and that State Government.