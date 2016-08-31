Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had over three-hour-long meeting with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Monday shortly after the Assembly ratified the Constitution amendment Bill for Goods and Services Tax.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, who got a three-month extension of his term from the Central government, also called on Mr. Narasimhan at the same time.

Significant

The meeting of Mr. Rao with Mr. Narasimhan assumed significance due to the presence of the Advocate General K. Ramakrishna Reddy and Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau A.K.Khan at Raj Bhavan.

The ACB had stepped up investigation into the cash-for-vote scam that originated in the MLC elections last year.

The ACB court had ordered reinvestigation of the scam as it had found prima facie evidence on the involvement of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the offer of bribe to the nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson by TDP MLAs A. Revanth Reddy and S. Venkata Veeriah in the elections.

Sources said Mr. Khan explained to the Governor the progress of investigation in the case and how the government approached Supreme Court after one of the accused Mathaiah got relief from High Court.