Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for New Delhi on Tuesday night for participating in the Apex Council meeting on water disputes on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) S.K. Joshi, Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar and other officials of the Irrigation Department. According to officials, Mr. Rao would give a powerpoint presentation on irrigation projects in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the State Government is planning to conduct the Assembly session only after Dasara festival keeping in view heavy rain across the State.