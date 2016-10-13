KCR launches new district at auspicious time

Strong demand for Jangaon, Sircilla and Gadwal districts were ignored initially

At the stroke of 11.13 a.m. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao amid chanting of hymns cut the ribbon of the new District Collectorate complex in Siddipet town, which incidentally became a Police Commissionerate also. State Ministers and other senior leaders simultaneously inaugurated other new districts across Telangana.

A huge rally was taken out to mark the occasion while enthusiastic locals burst fire crackers to usher in the new districts.

It was double bonanza for the people of Telangana as it not only celebrated Dasara in a grand manner, but saw formation of 21 new districts become a reality. The total number of districts went up to 31.

Fulfilling his 2014 poll promise to create new districts for administrative convenience and implementing welfare and development programmes in an effective way, the Chief Minister on Tuesday inaugurated Siddipet, the new district carved out of Medak.

During the 2014 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had promised creation of 14 new districts.

The last time a new district was formed in 1978 in the united Andhra Pradesh when the then Chief Minister Marri Channa Reddy created Ranga Reddy, abutting Hyderabad. The district was named after former Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Ranga Reddy, who also happened to be his father-in-law.

The decision to form new districts had its fair share of controversies as well as protests from the people and political parties too. While initially, the Government felt the need to create 17 districts for which notification was also issued, it had to succumb to people’s wish and increase the number.

Strong demand for Jangaon, Sircilla and Gadwal districts were ignored initially but as the people took to streets, the Government was forced to take a decision to create not only these three but Asifabad district too.

However, despite strong opposition to creation of Hanmakonda district which is now Warangal Rural, the Government stood by its decision.

However, the tribals in agency areas of Khammam were up in arms against the Government’s failure to create a tribal district. They were not happy when the demand for Bhadrachalam district was not conceded.