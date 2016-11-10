World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab has invited Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the World Economic Forum’s annual meet at Davos in January, 2017.

He congratulated the Chief Minister on Telangana State bagging No.1 position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking. Mr. Schwab, in a letter to Mr. Rao, said that the State standing first in the EoDB survey done by the World Bank, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, GoI was a testimony to the Chief Minister’s distinguished leadership and his vision for the State.