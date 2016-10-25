Senior BJP leader and MLA G. Kishan Reddy here on Monday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to emulate the erstwhile Nizams in planning to construct grandiose buildings like the new Secretariat, Assembly and even camp office-residence buildings when the government has failed to fulfil its social welfare obligations.

“Is building new Secretariat, Assembly or the new camp office so important when the need of the hour is to allocate funds for constructing new buildings for Osmania General Hospital and repairing the potholes riddled roads of the capital? The Chief Minister should explain how and why these new buildings are so important, especially when they were sufficient for the united Andhra Pradesh,” he asked at a press conference at the State office.

Urging Mr. Rao to rethink his priorities on such “wasteful expenditure of public funds”, he wondered how a new “rich State” with “surplus budget” as the Chief Minister is fond of proclaiming, is struggling to pay farmers loan waiver, inputs subsidy, pay revision arrears to the government employees, health cards, fee reimbursement to students, Aarogyasri and many other pending schemes. He claimed that only those contractors taking up Mission Bhagirtha works are being paid on time.