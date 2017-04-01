Kavitha urges Centre to extend MSP to all farm produce

more-in

Member of Parliament K. Kavitha appealed to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to implement a comprehensive Act to extend minimum support price (MSP) to all agriculture produces across the country.

“At present, the MSP is being given to about 14 crops and turmeric, maize and others that are grown here are not included in the list. Farmers, including chilli growers, are in dire straits as their crops are not fetching them remunerative price,” she said while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Stating that the decision of announcing MSP was in the purview of the Centre, she wanted to know as to why the BJP, which promised the farming community an increase in the support price before the polls, did not implement the same till date. Asking the farmers not to lose hope, she said the State government, on its part, would make efforts to ensure a reasonable price for their crop.

Talking on BJP coming to power here after its win in Uttar Pradesh, she said the former was under a wrong impression.

Launching a tirade against Congress, she said the Opposition was creating hurdles to the supply of water from Nizam Sagar Project to the district. TRS district president E. Ganga Reddy, MLCs R. Bhupathi Reddy and V.G. Goud, MLA B. Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Akula Sujatha and others were present.