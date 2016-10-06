Katkur tank gets Devadula water ‘unofficially’

With delay in feeder channels, villagers open air valve of pipeline with MLA’s intervention

The arresting spectacle of a jet of water reaching for the clouds has held off travellers on two-wheelers and four-wheelers between Warangal and Bhuvanagiri on Wednesday.

The wayfarers had a brief stopover near Katkur, an insignificant village of Bachchannapet mandal, Warangal district, to explore the source of the fount and drench themselves in its spray. The source was an air valve removed from a pipeline of Devadula Lift Irrigation project, and the water springing forth for a day since was expected to find its way to the village tank of Katkur, to irrigate the surrounding agricultural lands.

“The tank has remained dry for the last 10-12 years,” said R. Ashok, a villager. The Katkur tank is spread over 215 acres up to its FTL, and capable of irrigating the lands of five surrounding villages, including Kodavatur, Bannaram, Kesireddypalli, and Bachchannapet, he says.

The sarpanch of Kodavatur spent up to Rs. 5 lakh this year and got the tank renovated. Upon his offer, the other villages reimbursed the expenditure partly, by contributing Rs. 50,000 to Rs.75,000 each. However, the tank got only partially filled up from the rains that lashed Telangana this year, providing water only to the lands of Kodavatur and Bannaram. Crestfallen farmers of other villages had their hopes renewed when neighbouring Veerannapet villagers got the air valve of Devadula project removed to fill their own tank. “The villagers requested the MLA, and had the valve open for seven continuous days till the tank was full. We also followed suit and represented our case to the MLA, who arranged for the valve to be removed for three days,” another villager said on the condition of anonymity.

Irrigation officials removed the air valve unofficially, upon instructions from the legislators, he said. Otherwise, it would have been impossible for the villagers to stop the flow from above, to open the valve. Officials from the Irrigation Department merely admitted that they were in the know of the unofficial tapping of water, but looked away because feeder channels are inordinately delayed on the far end of the project. The first phase of the project began in 2002, and the subsequent phases in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

The tailpiece is, the same technique was used even to pump water into the famed Ramappa Cheruvu which falls midway between Bheemghanpur and Salivagu.