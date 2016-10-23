“Government has no business to be in business. It is not the job of government to start industries. It is for entrepreneurs to create business opportunities and set up industries. The government’s priority is healthcare, education, transport, poverty alleviation,” Karnataka Minister for Industries R.V Deshpande said, as he wooed Telangana industry captains to invest in his state.

“I have come here to attract investors. Your chief minister might be in Karnataka tomorrow to ask industrialists there to invest here. There is a competitive transparency now which is very good for the country,” said Mr. Deshpande.

Earlier, Karnataka Commissioner for Industrial Development Gaurav Gupta gave a presentation, and said: “Bangalore has emerged as a design hub, though manufacturing might be happening in China and Taiwan. It is because of human resources, industry friendly government and social infrastructure.” He asked investors to look at opportunities at Yadgir and Bidar.