Discharge reaches 1.1 lakh cusecs;inflows into Srisailam also increase

Water from Jurala Reservoir was let out through the spillway by lifting crest gates on Friday evening, after a gap of about 20 days, following steady increase in the flood from upper reaches from Thursday morning, thanks to good rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river below Narayanpur dam.

Coupled with flood from Krishna, good rains in the catchment areas of Tungabhadra river below the reservoir at Hospet resulted in significant inflows into Srisailam Reservoir after a gap of three weeks.

According to the irrigation department officials, inflows into the joint project of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were recorded at over 86,000 cusecs on Friday evening.

When contacted, flood monitoring officials at Priyadarshini Jurala project in Mahabubnagar district told The Hindu that about 62,850 cusecs water was being let out from the reservoir by lifting three crest gates for four metres height each and another three for two metres each.

“The flood started increasing from the early hours on Thursday and it reached 9,000 cusecs by 6 a.m. and by noon it touched 12,000 cusecs and it was steady throughout the night and increased to 36,000 cusecs in the early hours of Friday,” the official stated.

The flood was steady till noon and started increasing again recording at 65,000 cusecs by 6 p.m. By Friday evening, the water level at Srisailam stood at 871 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 ft.

Power generation begins

Power generation at the hydro-electric generation station at the Jurala dam site also commenced on Thursday night beginning with two units of 39 MW each and by noon on Friday all the six units started generation.

Discharge from Jurala into the Krishna river course began with water from the powerhouse from Thursday night with 8,000 cusecs and once all the generating units were switched on by noon it went up to 40,000 cusecs. Coupled with discharge from the spillway, the water being let into the river reached about 1.1 lakh cusecs on Friday night. Officials said inflows from Tungabhadra rivers were also steady at about 30,000 cusecs.