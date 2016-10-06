The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) formed joint teams of Irrigation Department engineers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to monitor inflows/outflows into Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs and water release/use to some irrigation systems in the two States on which both sides have contentions.

The joint teams have been formed as a temporary arrangement to tie over the allegations by the two States, one against another, in the matter of water utilisation in some irrigation systems. The arrangement would be in place till a permanent system to keep tab on inflows into the two inter-State projects of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar and for measuring releases to some irrigation systems in the two States is in place in the form of telemetry equipment. The systems on which the joint teams would keep tab daily and report to the two States as well as the KRMB office include Malyala pumping station of Handri Neeva lift irrigation project, Pothireddypadu head regulator, Banakacharla cross regulator complexes, pumping station of Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme, and Srisailam dam.