‘Rain Ready’ initiative to develop primary and secondary information on rain-related factors

Mumbai has experienced it, Chennai has faced it and now it is the turn of Hyderabad to realise the threat of urban flooding due to heavy rains. Activists, researchers, government officials and experts came together to contribute to a holistic approach in making Hyderabad a sustainable city. At the launch of ‘Rain Ready’, an initiative of Dr. M. Chenna Reddy Memorial Trust, a round-table was organised on Wednesday.

Former Congress legislator, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who also served as the Vice-Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said a number of activities will be taken up as part of the initiative, developing primary and secondary information on rain-related factors in Hyderabad, including watershed areas, developmental impacts, water resources, lakes and pipelines. Other activities include coordinating with civil society organisations and research institutions, organising workshops to increase awareness and developing sustainable solutions.

Mr. Reddy also pointed out that there was a need for vulnerability maps setting up a local network cells by the Met department for better information on local weather conditions and its impact.

Kapil Gupta, a professor from civil engineering department of IIT Bombay was part of the team that inspected the colonies that were inundated. Talking about situation in Nizampet, he explained that structures had come up on the water path between two water bodies resulting in flooding. He felt that there was a need to consider catchment as a unit of planning before giving permissions for constructions. He said that in Brahmanwadi and other low-lying areas, flap gates could be used so that the stranded water flows out.