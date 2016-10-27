Employment guarantee scheme to cover at least 60 per cent of families

: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s objective behind reorganisation of districts is to ensure that the benefits of welfare programme reach every deserving person and employees should work with dedication to achieve the goal, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Addressing the three-day training programme for those brought under the District Rural Development Officers set up by merging DWAMA and DRDA, Mr. Krishna Rao said even seven decades after independence, the welfare measures were not reaching people in rural areas.

He said steps should be taken to provide 100 days’ work to at least 60 per cent of families in villages under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme. Awareness on MGNREGA works be created through distribution of pamphlets and every day field assistants and village secretaries be accessible to the workers at a fixed time

The State government was committed to strengthen the women’s groups and programmes should be formulated to bring out their potential in addition to giving them financial independence, he said.