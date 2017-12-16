Jharkand police pick up Kobad Ghandy

more-in

Maoist leader and intellectual Kobad Ghandy was reportedly picked up by the Jharkhand Special Investigation Branch Police on Saturday from Achhampet where he had gone to attend a court case.

Mr. Ghandy who had been released on bail only a few days ago from Visakhapatnam Central Prison in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested again with regard to cases pending trials in Jharkhand, sources informed.

Jharkhand police took the help of the Telangana SIB police in making the arrest, and created a drama of producing him in Nampally Criminal Court after his friends and activists raised a furore, advocate and activist K.Savitri alleged.

However, citing paucity of time, the Jharkhand Police flew him to Ranchi without producing him here.

In a press note purportedly written and signed by Mr. Ghandy as he was being brought to Hyderabad, he mentioned that the FIR in Jharkhand had been pending since 2010.

In spite of letters and reminders by Mr. Ghandy and the Cherlapally Central Prison authorities urging the Tenughat Magistrate in Ranchi to produce him for prosecution, there was no response, the letter said.

Mr. Ghandy demanded his immediate release, considering his age and poor health, and that most of the accused had been acquitted in the case.

The Committee for Release of Political Prisoners, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, condemned the manner in which the Maoist leader was arrested by the Jharkhand police.