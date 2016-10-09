Tragic end:Aaradhana was the eldest of the two daughters of a Secunderabad-based jeweller.— Photo: By Arrangement

Parents forced her to fast, says child activist; police begin probe into the incident

A school-going girl’s fast for 68 days turned tragic as she developed complications on the second day of concluding her ‘holy starvation’ and died of cardiac arrest here.

While Aaradhana (13), an eighth standard student of St. Francis School, died on Monday night, police began a probe on Saturday after a child rights organisation approached higher authorities seeking arrest of her parents. Balala Hakkula Sangham president Anuradha Rao alleged that the girl’s parents, at the behest of a Jain Guru, forced the girl to fast onto death.

Eldest of the two daughters of jeweller Laxmi Chand residing at Pot Market in Secunderabad, Aaradhana ended her 68 days of fasting on October 1. “It seems for the next two days on October 2 and 3, she was on liquid diet. But late on the night of October 3, she suddenly fell sick,” Market police station Inspector M. Mattaiah, who is probing the case, told The Hindu .

Her family members rushed the girl, who was sweating profusely and gasping for breath, to the nearby Kakatiya Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Doctors declared her brought dead though attempts were made to treat her. “Her pulse was down and heartbeat too was not normal when she reached the hospital,” the Inspector said.

Aaradhana’s parents told the police that she strictly followed the fasting and didn’t take any solid food. She only used to have water, and after 6 p.m., that was forbidden too. “Even an adult’s heart would be affected if food was avoided for more than 45 days. She was a teenager and fasted for 68 days. This drastically affected the functioning of her heart,” police quoted the doctors as saying.

Even as the doctors declared the girl dead, the shocked parents requested them to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive her. Doctors tried in vain. The teenager’s funeral was performed after a procession with over 500 persons was taken out from her house to their community’s graveyard at Kavadiguda.

“It is said that some tried to glorify the girl’s death describing her as ‘Bal Tapasvi’ and the procession as ‘Shobha Yatra’. This and the allegation of parents driving her to death is being probed,” the Inspector said.

The police have already recorded statements of Mr. Laxmi Chand, his father Manik Chand and two residents of the locality - Suneel Jain and Ashok Jain. They maintain that so far no evidence could be found to confirm the allegation that Mr. Laxmi Chand forced the girl to fast since he suffered losses in business.