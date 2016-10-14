: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2017 will be held on May 21, 2017.

The examination consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours’ duration. The Paper-I will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and Paper-II will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both the papers are compulsory and the schedule will remain the same even if it’s a public holiday. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.