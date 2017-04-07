Janahitha in Jagtial on April 17

more-in

Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha said the government would conduct Janahitha in Jagtial town on April 17 with the elected representatives of erstwhile Karimnagar district under the leadership of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender.

Ms. Kavitha made a whirlwind tour of Jagtial district by participating in various development programmes in Metpally, Korutla and Jagtial towns on Friday. Talking to newsmen in Jagtial, she said the government would conduct Janahita Pragathi meeting by mobilising over 50,000 people. She said they would also hold another meeting with various caste groups in Jagtial town on April 18.

She thanked Mr. Rama Rao for sanctioning ₹150 crore, ₹50 crore each to Jagtial, Korutla and Metpally municipalities. She also said the officials were preparing an action plan for the development of all the temple shrines in the Jagtial district.

Claiming that there was an overwhelming response to the membership drive, she said leaders from other political parties were joining the TRS impressed by the welfare schemes and development work taken up by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier, the MP laid foundation stone for the construction of high-level bridge between Guduru and Bardhipur villages in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. She participated in the distribution of cheques of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme to the beneficiaries in Metpally and Korutla.