Jana terms it a ‘historic’ mistake

The agreement with Maharashtra over Kaleshwaram project may turn out to be a historic mistake that Telangana may suffer for generations and the Congress wants Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to understand it and take remedial measures, said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Jana Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Jana Reddy reminded that the party proposed project at 152 meters height at Tummidihatti and it was in the process while the Chief Minister is putting words in Congress mouth that they had signed the project. “If we wanted to sign the agreement reducing the height, we could have done it in a day easily but our intention was to use the water to its full potential,” he said.

“I have written to Irrigation Minister and concerned officials on June 21 this year seeking the DPR details but there has been no response so far. The figures released by the government on irrigation facility from the existing projects and ongoing projects, and the present claims are contradicting,” he said adding that the Chief Minister is skirting these questions and instead is resorting to rhetoric to divert people’s attention.

There are several technical issues on availability of water, evaporation, acreage per TMC of water in different conditions and payment of electricity charges for lifting water. People have a right to know these details and DPR will set the record straight but the government is not keen, he said. On Mr. Rao’s threats of cases, he said people violating norms will have to go to jail irrespective of whether they are in power or in the opposition. He advised Mr. Rao to respond as a leader of the Government rather than a leader of political party in the movement.

“Ridiculing the opposition parties is not good for democracy and his tone and tenor will only dilute respect for the top post,” he said. The Congress held an ‘expert talk’ on the issue at Gandhi Bhavan where irrigation experts and senior party leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnala Laxmaiah also spoke.