Jampanna may walk free for now

Top Maoist leader Jingu Narsimha Reddy, alias, Jampanna, is accused in over 100 cases including killing of several policemen, attacks on police stations and waging war against the State. On December 24, he had surrendered before the Telangana police.

However, Jampanna is unlikely to face any penal action immediately, as the police feel a lenient treatment would encourage more Maoist leaders to surrender.

The 55-year-old Communist Party of India (Maoist)’s Central Committee member - the apex body that decides direction of Maoist movement - had surrendered before Telangana police along with his life partner Hinje Anitha.

At a press conference announcing Jampanna’s surrender, DGP in-charge M. Mahender Reddy said that the Maoist was facing over 100 cases including offences like attacking Wazeedu police station now located in the Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in 1991. The attack, which was masterminded by Jampanna, saw Maoists make away with 14 firearms from the police station after attacking it and injuring a police constable.

Landmine attack

In the same year, Jampanna also oversaw the landmine attack on a police vehicle, killing an Inspector, a Sub-Inspector and four policemen at Chelpaka of Eturunagaram in the same district.

Despite these offences, the Maoist leader is unlikely to face any action immediately. When contacted, State police chief Mr. Reddy declined to comment on the possible legal action against Jampanna.

“Since most of the cases like the landmine blast in Eturunagaram and attack on Karakkagudem police station were reported more than two decades ago, charge-sheets were already filed,” a senior police officer said. As per the law, the police should initiate action against Jampanna immediately.

“Our strategy is to encourage more surrenders. We won’t go on record whether we would vigorously pursue the cases or take a lenient view,” another senior police officer, unwilling to be named, said.

In addition, Jampanna and his wife, as they had surrendered voluntarily, would get the reward amount on their heads - totalling ₹30 lakh - from the Government. The district administration would take a call on extending other benefits to them as well.