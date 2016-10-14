: YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has urged the Central government to make public the names of individuals who made declaration of their income under Income Declaration Scheme 2016.

Mr. Jagan wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in ordering a thorough inquiry into the corruption charges made against NDA’s key ally — TDP’s president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu — whose two and a half year tenure was steeped in corruption. The Naidu government was looting the State in an unprecedented manner wherein there were charges of corruption to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore.

Mr. Jagan addressed a letter to the Prime Minister explaining him about Mr. Naidu’s claims that Rs. 13,000 crore had been declared in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Rs. 10,000 crore by one individual from Hyderabad. At a time when the Central Board of Direct Taxes had clarified that no official list of region-wise declarations was issued and wanted people not to pay heed to such fraudulent messages, how come Mr. Naidu alone became privy to the information. “If true, the person declared should have been a benami of Mr. Naidu. Otherwise, how can he be so specific about the numbers,” he sought to know.

The YSRC president recalled that the party had submitted all the information with enough evidences seeking initiation of a probe into the corruption charges against Mr. Naidu, but no action had been taken till date. This had strengthened Mr. Naidu’s belief that nobody in the country could summon courage to order an inquiry against him.

“True to his confidence, he is the only Chief Minister who was caught red-handed distributing his ill-gotten and unaccounted black money to buy MLAs. Even though caught red-handed, he mocks us all by continuing in power without being arrested or resigning,” he said.

AP CM’s claim that an individual from Hyderabad declared income of Rs. 10,000 crore the trigger