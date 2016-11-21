A three-man investigating team commissioned by the Telangana Joint Action Committee has raised several questions about the viability of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme, calling for a discussion on the project.

The team presented its findings in Sunday and said the government should make information about the scheme public. JAC chairman M. Kodandaram stated that the investigation is independent though the JAC had commissioned it. He called for discussions with the government.

“There are detailed project reports of the revised scheme are not in the public domain. Also, discussion about the project should be guided not by emotion but analysis of data,” he said.

Dr. Biksham Gujja, one of the three authors, said the Godavari is resourceful but the government has to rethink pumping water up to Mallanasagar.

“Other non-submergible options have not been explored and there is no DPR available. The government has to pause and reconsider the scheme.”