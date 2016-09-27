Recent spell of heavy rains are bringing in more people to the hospital, Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy observed on Monday.

After visiting Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Mr. Reddy informed that the number of out-patients has gone up by about 20 per cent.

Advising against panic, he said recent spells of rain are likely driving numbers up.

He also visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science to take stock of the situation.

State-run Fever Hospital too saw a big surge in its OP numbers when about 2,000 people visited the hospital. Hospital Superintendent K. Shankar said that the numbers were likely due to rains which may have prevented commute to the hospital. He ruled out numbers being driven by any specific disease.

After receiving over 300 cm of rain this month, several areas in the city remain under water where outbreak of disease is feared. The GHMC and Health Department have set up medical camps at 37 locations.

In Hyderabad district, the out-patient numbers at the clinics average around 300, with highest footfall being reported in King Koti area.

“The symptoms of those visiting are non-specific to any disease. The common complaint is low-grade fever and flu,” a district health official informed.