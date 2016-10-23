The Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha has alleged that the Central subsidies for tractors under the mechanisation of agriculture, were totally being availed by workers and leaders of the ruling party. In a letter to the Commissioner of Agriculture on Saturday, the Morcha alleged that the subsidies were being availed by those who were putting the tractors to commercial rather than agricultural use, and sought action against misuse of subsidy. An inquiry should be constituted to probe the allotments. Further, the subsidy on drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment was not being paid in time, the letter alleged, and sought action from him.