IRCTC announces air tour package to Tirupati

more-in

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) here has announced a Tirupati Balaji Seeghra Darshan flight package of two days and one night stay.

According to a release, those enrolling for the package will be flown from Hyderabad by SpiceJet flight no. SG 1063at 9.25 a.m. and land at Tirupati at 10.45 a.m. For return, flight will leave the next day at 8.30 p.m. and arrive here at 9.35 p.m.

The dates of departure are June 30, July 7, 14, August 4, 11, 18, 19, 25, 26, September 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Fare has been fixed at ₹ 12,586, ₹10,918 and ₹10,533 for an adult on single, double and triple occupancy respectively.

The package includes flight tickets, food, road transportation by AC vehicle, darshan at Tirumala, hotel accommodation, and travel insurance. Places that will be covered in the 34-hour trip include Kanipakkam, Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Tirumala and Tiruchanur.

For further details, one may contact over phone at 040-27702407/23400606/97013-60647/690/690/697 and 698. Those in Vijayawada may contact 0866-25772280 and 97013-60675 and Tirupati at 0877-2222010 and 97013-76620.