: The Hyderabad Film Club, in association with Sri Sarathi Studios, is hosting an Iranian Film Festival in collaboration with the Iranian Independents at the studios’ preview theatre, Ameerpet from November 10 to 15, 5 p.m. onwards. Following are the films to be screened:

November 10 - I am not angry , November 11 - Fish & Cat , November 12 - The Paternal House and Death of the fish , November 13 - No entry for men and Risk of acid rain , November 14 - Please do not disturb and The Bright Day , November 15 - Avalanche and Melbourne , a press release said.