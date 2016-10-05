: A notorious inter-State motorcycle thief was arrested by Central Crime Station (CCS) officials of the L. B. Nagar police. Y. Satyanarayana, a native of Mahabubnagar, confessed to stealing 21 vehicles in Rachakonda and Hyderabad police limits and another four in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

After his arrest, the police recovered 26 two-wheelers worth Rs.13 lakh. According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda police, the accused came to Hyderabad four years ago and began working as an electrician. He stayed at Satapally, Shadnagar mandal, with his family, and used to come to the city to steal motorcycles.

Suicide averted

A 33-year-old man was rescued by the Lake police when he tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar lake on Tuesday. S. Nagaraj, a resident of Siddipet working as a private security guard, decided to end his life after he was fired from his job owing to a quarrel. After saving him, the police counselled him and handed him over to the Gandhi Nagar police station for further action.

Infant suffers burns

A two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries on his leg after a 16-year-old boy Faizal Khan poured petrol on him and lit it, on Monday afternoon at Bilal Nagar under Kalapathar police station limits. Mehmet Rahim, the toddler’s father, lodged a complaint with the police.

Faizal Khan is their neighbour. A case was registered under section 285 of the IPC, he added.

Woman electrocuted

A woman was electrocuted at Kompally when she came in contact with an electricity wire. B. Sunitha, a resident of Uma Maheshwari Colony, was pulling a metal ladder along with some others when a broken wire from a 7 KV line touched the ladder. Sunitha, who used to work as a sweeper nearby, died on the spot, said Petbasheerabad police. A case was registered after the incident.