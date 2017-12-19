Inter-state gang of fraudsters busted

City police nabbed the leader of a gang of fraudsters that cheated the gullible in the name of gold treasure finds.

The Detective Department of Central Crime Station nabbed Santa Kumar, a 36-year-old native of Davangere district of Karnataka, who ran a gang with members of the Korcha tribe to cheat people. Members of the gang would call up gullible victims and inform them of a treasure find.

“They would lure the victim claiming gold treasure is being sold at low price and give them some real gold samples. The victim then trusts them and pays them huge sums of money to take rest of the treasure, which would be fake,” said Detective Department DCP Avinash Mohanty.

Police got onto Kumar’s trail when one of his victims from the city approached Kulsumpura Police, alleging he was cheated by one person named ‘Ramesh’. The victim in his complaint claimed Ramesh had called him to inform about two kg gold treasure in Shimoga district of Karnataka.

The complainant went to Shimoga and returned with a few ‘samples’ of the treasure, which turned out to be real gold upon inspection by a goldsmith. Believing he was being offered gold at throwaway price, he returned to Shimoga in April this year and paid Ramesh ₹8 lakh for rest of the treasure, which later turned out to be brass.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, the city police nabbed Ramesh in Karnataka who turned out to be Santa Kumar.