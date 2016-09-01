InsideView, US-based market intelligence solutions provider, with a development office here, has tied up with the Government’s T-Hub to help startups in scaling up in terms of expansion, marketing and technology.

“We have a memorandum of understanding with the TS Government to help the start-ups; they can use our products and platforms to scale up. We are also participating in the IIT-Hyderabad’s incubation centre. Our business is mostly with the IT/ITES companies,” said Sesha Rao, MD of Indian operations at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company which has about 200 employees at the local development office in the capital is currently investing about US $ 25 million for technology and infrastructure. With focus on IT/ITES firms, it is already partnering with firms like Infosys, Tech Mahendra and others.

“We are operating in about 100 countries including Asia-Pacific countries and looking at high volume big data analytics in cloud computing, mobile, etc. The India development centre is a crucial one for our expansion plans and has seen phenomenal growth in the last two years in triple digits,” he said, along with Garima Rai, marketing head, Asia-Pacific and Harini Raghavan, director, engineering.

InsideView which deals with technology solutions mainly in the marketing and sales arenas has also undertaken a business survey on alignment of these two aspects in the Indian companies covering about 238 leaders.

“Adoption of technology in most firms here has been on the financial and human resources side and less on the marketing and sales side,” observed Tracy Eiler, chief marketing officer, giving an insight into the study.

It highlighted that organisations with tightly aligned marketing and sales achieved 20 per cent higher revenues and a 15 per cent faster growth over a three-year period, experience 36 per cent higher customer retention rates and are more than 60 per cent better at expanding customer base.