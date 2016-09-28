The curtains came down on the four-day Indywood Film Carnival 2016 amid the serene environs of Ramoji Film City in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu giving away Golden Frame Awards in eight categories, apart from Standing Ovation Awards.

Those present at the valedictory of the Carnival’s 2nd edition that started on Saturday were media baron Ch. Ramoji Rao and Secretary-Finance, Government of Telangana, Navin Mittal, as a beaming Sohan Roy, Project Indywood’s Founder Director watched. A significant announcement made was that of a deal, a Euro 12 million Indo-Lithuania Co-project that was signed at the Carnival. Also, the All Lights India International Film Festival that is a part of Indywood announced its first-ever Kannada movie project titled ‘Pushpaka Vimana’ targeting as an Oscar Consultancy.

Later, Mr. Roy said it had been a fruitful four days of exploring opportunity and interaction between a large number of national and international delegates, including international buyers, sales agents and exhibitors.

Several personalities associated with the Telugu Film Industry and office-bearers of the South Indian Film Chamber and Telangana Film Chamber, apart from the Telugu Film Chamber and All India Confederation of Film Industry Employees were present.